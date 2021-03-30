JOB FAIR: Local restaurant group looks to fill openings in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local group is looking to fill hospitality openings Tuesday in restaurants set to open over the next several months.

Job fairs are scheduled Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio at Mama Ricotta’s on Kings Dr.

“I think there is a huge need right now,” said Elizabeth Segal, a recruiter with the FS Food Group. “We are coming out of the pandemic and it’s a dark hole the hospitality industry has been in the past year and we are coming into brighter days… especially with having new restaurants opening this year. We are always looking for great people.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Recruiters will be on hand to hire hosts, servers, line cooks, chefs and more. Employees that are hired and make it through their first 90 days of work will receive a $100 signing bonus.

The restaurant group said that while they are looking for people with experience, they will offer training to applicants who have none.