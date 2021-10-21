Classes at truck driving schools filling up quick

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Start your engine or any engine connected to a tractor-trailer. Truck drivers are in high demand.

“There’s more jobs now than there has been in the industry which is a strong indication that it’s probably going to be the projection for the next 18 to 24 months,” said Eric Wright, director of operations for TransTech Inc.

Which means a lot of drivers need CDL training. TransTech in Charlotte is just one of the company’s locations across North Carolina. Some people signed up for the class because they wanted a good job without college debt.

“I didn’t want to spend four years just to make the same amount of money I could make if I went to school for four weeks,” added Jacob Blanton from Gastonia.

“We are almost booked up for the rest of the year,” said Diane Porter, site manager for the Charlotte TransTech office. “We have three classes left for the rest of the year.”

It takes four weeks and 160 hours of coursework before you can test for a CDL license. Currently, most students have a job offer before they even step in a cab.

“A new driver now, 12 months from now could look to make $76,000 to $78,000 the first year which is unheard of,” says Wright. “That’s probably about a 30% increase than even it was a year ago.”

Just one of the reasons for people switching careers.

“A lot of companies had to lay off people and furlough everybody, but trucks were still on the road driving,” added Blanton. “So, it seemed like a really secure job to get into.”

“We’ve seen a lot of individuals who are utilizing this time while they’ve been out of work,” says Wright. “Whether it was COVID impacted or not to say, hey, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do. What better time to do it than do it now.”

But instructors say it’s not an easy job.

“You got to have a drive to do this,” said Porter. “You’ve got to want to do this.”

You’ll also have the job many say will help ease the supply chain woes while living out your dreams on the road.