Carolinas among top states struggling to find workers, study shows

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021, file photo, a help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The old saying ‘It’s hard to find good help’ couldn’t be more true in North and South Carolina. A new study released Thursday shows both states are among the top states where employers are struggling the most when it comes to hiring new workers.

According to WalletHub, North Carolina ranks number 11 out of 50 states, with 7 percent of jobs open in the past 30 days. The number of jobs open over the last year is around 6.83 percent.

South Carolina ranks higher on the list at number 9. In the last 30 days, the state had 6.8 percent of jobs open and 7.24 percent in the last year.

“Simply put, there are not enough people willing to work to meet the needs of employers,” said Josh Congdon-Hohman, Associate Professor of Economics with College of the Holy Cross, “Based on current data, there is only about one available worker for every two job openings. Employers who need to fill less desirable jobs are holding the line on wages or offering only part-time positions that do not include fringe benefits are facing a particularly difficult hiring environment.”

The state with the largest struggle finding workers is Alaska, while the District of Columbia is struggling the least.

“I am sure employers know that higher wages and better working conditions will help them attract workers and retain the workforce they have. The question is whether those costs are worth it in terms of an employer’s bottom line,” said Congdon-Hohman, “The labor market has clearly shifted to a seller’s market, and these circumstances require vigilance and constant adjustments to respond to the current market conditions, both for attracting new workers and retaining their existing staff.”

WalletHub’s findings were based on two metrics, the rate of job openings over the last month and the last 12 months. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared and the metrics were used to rank-order the states from those that struggle the most to those that struggle the least. The data was obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.