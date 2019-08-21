Nexstar Broadcasting Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital, and mobile media platforms. Nexstar’s current portfolio and pro forma acquisitions include 197 television stations and over 100 community portal websites located in 40 states, reaching 63% of US television households.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC.

WJZY / WMYT CHARLOTTE, NC

DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER: We’re hiring a Digital Content Creator to be part of our next-level team at WJZY/WMYT, FOX 46-TV in Charlotte, NC. Reporting to the Digital Content Manager, the Digital Content Creator will be laser-focused on telling stories that matter most to digital and social users– and doing it better than anyone else. Does this sound like you? You’re smart, fast on your feet, team-oriented and full of energy. You’re an expert in digital and social media platforms. You know a big story when you hear it. You’re obsessed with details. Nothing gets past you. You have a zero-tolerance policy for grammatical errors. You could copy edit in your sleep (but you won’t— we promise). You love a fast-paced, challenging environment and crave the chance to learn new things. You’ve got goals, which you strive to meet and exceed (all of them). You thrive in a competitive, fearless culture of creativity and expertise. What you do matters, and you’re out to make a difference. Most of all, you want to win. Every. Single. Day. The person we’re looking for lives and breathes digital news and information, and is driven by an intense passion for storytelling. If that’s you, your dream team awaits.

Responsibilities: Create compelling, UX-focused content related to news, events and topics relevant to local users and beyond, including text stories, photos/graphics, live streaming content, breaking news, and social media elements. Engage and build loyalty among communities. Serve as liaison to newsroom, ensuring digital and social dominance. Reach and engage users on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and beyond. Work with Group Content Team and other FTS markets to distribute high-interest stories at scale. Follow group standards. Monitor real-time analytics. Other duties as deemed necessary and assigned. Requirements: 3+ years’ experience developing and publishing content, including news, on digital and social platforms preferred. BA/BS degree, preferably in Journalism, Communications or related field with emphasis on digital publishing. Excellent writer and storyteller. Superior news judgement. Impeccable writing and copy editing skills. Overwhelming attention to detail. Thrive under deadline pressure. Stellar communication skills. Social media expert. Proficient in content management systems, video publishing, live streaming, and digital analytics tools. Video and photo editing experience (Adobe products a plus). Click here to apply.

MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST: The Multimedia Journalist Reporter produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories. Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines. Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details. Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly. Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information. Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions. Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community. Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas. Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions. Minimum of 3 years’ experience reporting news is required. Must be willing to work weekends. Bachelor’s degree in communications or journalism strongly preferred. Click here to apply.

VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL MANAGER: Nexstar Broadcasting Group seeks an experienced, driven broadcast professional to serve as Vice President/General Manager of our media properties in Charlotte, North Carolina (DMA #21), including WJZY FOX46, WMYT (MyNet) and our accompanying local digital operations. WJZY broadcasts 7 ½ hour of live news every weekday, including Good Day Charlotte from 4:30a-9:00a and FOX46 News at 5p, 6p and 10p. In addition, our strong FOX Prime and FOX Sports schedules are complemented by a comprehensive syndication lineup including The Big Bang Theory, TMZ, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dr. Oz and Rachael Ray. WJZY also regularly produces pre and post-game shows with the Carolina Panthers as well as regular NASCAR specials throughout the season.

Charlotte remains an energetic, high-growth metropolitan city and a major business and financial hub. Multiple Fortune 500 companies have headquarters in Charlotte, including Bank of America, Lowes, Duke Energy, and Nucor. The region offers vibrant downtown living as well as beautiful suburban neighborhoods with recreation ranging from walking trails, biking, outdoor festivals, parks, museums and exciting live sports throughout the year. The city is home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, and NASCAR’s Charlotte Motor Speedway and was named the 20th best city to live in in the United States by US News and World Report, and gets an overall “A” from Niche.com.

Requirements: Minimum of five years of experience as a successful General Manager for a commercial broadcast station. Significant depth of sales management experience in leading and driving sales revenue growth in broadcast and digital. Special emphasis on New Local Direct revenue growth, including self-created non-traditional revenue success and sports and community sponsorships. A proven track record in providing professional, demonstrative leadership in developing a leadership team and promoting collaboration and teamwork among all station departments. The vision and ability to enact short and long term development of the stations’ digital and mobile platforms. Track record of success in maintaining a focus on the bottom line. Broad range of programming experience with an emphasis on localism is essential. Nexstar seeks a stakeholder – someone who is engaging, promotes good citizenship and wants to make a positive impact on the community. If you are driven by a determination to succeed, have a tireless work ethic, as well as a commitment towards creative, successful revenue generation and engaged in serving the community, then Click here to apply.

WEEKEND METEOROLOGIST/MMJ: The Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ forecasts weather conditions and produces and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. Produces and presents weather reports for all platforms. Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality. Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner. Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content. Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required. Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage. Participates in promotional activities including public appearances. Performs special projects and other duties as assigned. Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis. Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

MMJ Responsibilities: Produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers. Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas. Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines. Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details. Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly. Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information. Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions. Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community. Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories. Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

Requirements & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, related field or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Fluency in English. Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required. Minimum five years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring. (More or less depending on market size.) Superior on-air presence. Experience guiding, directing and motivating others. Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills. Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment. Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution. Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting. Valid driver’s license with a good driving record. Flexibility to work any shift. Click here to apply.

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, SALES: WJZY/WMYT, Fox 46 in Charlotte, NC is seeking a highly motivated, Sales Account Executive to generate advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising to help local and regional advertisers achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. We are looking for someone who is energetic, positive, creative and passionate to succeed in the highly competitive environment of media sales. The ideal candidate must possess a solid knowledge of the market, advertising community and have a proven record of sales accomplishments. Must be a self-starter with strong verbal and written communication skills. Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals. Establishes credible relationships with local business community. Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients. Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts. Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients. Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible. Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media. Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media. Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements. Performs other duties as assigned. Strong analytical skills and strategic thinking are critical to the position. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office required and knowledge of media-related software and research tools such as Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Scarborough and DirectHEAT is a plus. Candidate must possess an aggressive desire to win attitude. A four-year college degree is required. Media sales experience is strongly preferred. Knowledge of media math, TV ratings and web metrics is a plus.

Requirements & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience. Minimum one year’s experience in sales, preferably in the media field. Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record. Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them. Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment. Click here to apply.

PROMOTIONS TOPICAL PRODUCER – CREATIVE SERVICES: FOX 46 Charlotte – WJZY is looking for a Promotions Topical Producer to join our Creative Services team. This position reports to the Creative Services Director. If you have a passion for local news promotion and thrive on quick deadlines, creative tease writing, shooting, and editing – This position is for you. There are opportunities to push your creative boundaries while making a difference in a very competitive television market.

Topical Producer Essential Functions:

The Topical Producer partners with in-house producers, artists, and vendors to create, develop, and produce the on-air Promos for WJZY/WMYT. This may include writing, producing, videotaping, recording, or photographing: news topical promos, radio ads, custom syndicated show and block promos, VO Tags, digital art, custom music, jingles, on-hold messages, and radio production. Writes/Produces/Edits (and occasionally shoots) special events and contest promos. Produces elements for use on web and all social media platforms. Operates or has a working knowledge of digital cameras and Adobe Premiere nonlinear editing. Works effectively and courteously with all other departments such as traffic, operations, production, news, and sales. Must maintain collaborative working relationships and maintain contacts with Fox Broadcasting and Syndicated Distributors for changes, directives, specials, all necessary promotional elements. Work closely with the news department to determine promotional priorities and creative decisions of individual news program promotion. Uses a PC with keyboard and other related station systems to perform essential functions of the job such as writing, using the internet to upload and download from FTP sites. Requires fine motor skills. Constantly uses verbal, audible, and visual abilities to perform essential functions. Vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, color vision, and ability to adjust focus. Regularly receives and distributes information and instruction, via telephone, e-mail, and memo, to station personnel and clients. Completes/approves electronic timesheets completely, accurately, and within time constraints. Regularly moves throughout the station to coordinate work requirements and programming related activities. Sits for extended periods of time in order to accomplish essential duties. Occasionally bends, stoops, and crouches to arrange, lift and carry promotion and production-related items up to 25 lbs. in weight, such as lighting, video cameras, and photography equipment. Occasionally drives an automobile for extended periods of time to perform sales functions, and transport station equipment. Maintain a clean MVR and personal vehicle insurance. Works varied hours, holidays, and weekends, as required. Attends and participates in any company training seminars, meetings or other attendance required events. Complies with all Station and Department policies, procedures, and guidelines. Other duties as assigned by the VP Creative Services or the Promotion Manager. Bachelor’s Degree in communications, journalism, or broadcast preferred. Minimum of 2 years’ experience required. Television station experience is a plus. Click here to apply.

EOE/M/F/Veteran/Disabled

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. Please call 704-944-3372 or visit our readily accessible station located at 3501 Performance Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214, and a member of our recruiting team will assist you. WJZY/WMYT is an equal opportunity employer.