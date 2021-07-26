What is ‘the Wolf Turn’ and why is it important in gymnastics?

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gymnastics is always an Olympic highlight and this year people seem to be noticing one skill in particular: the Wolf Turn.

It’s harder than it looks and no gymnast will tell you differently.

“To hold that position and to control your body in the position is what makes it harder,” explained Arturo Padilla, Head Coach at KPAC Gymnastics in Statesville.

‘Wolf’ a broad term for a skill where one leg is bent, the other is held out straight at a 90-degree angle.

Padilla said, “It’s so hard to push the beam and to control your core. The center of gravity is going to spin faster, so it’s hard to control your body.”

It can be done in jump or turning form on the floor exercise or balance beam, where it’s even more difficult.

“On beam, the requirement is to have one turn, on one leg, so there are multiple skills that you can use to fulfill that requirement,” explained Padilla.

While we’re seeing it a lot in the Olympics right now and more people are trying it on social media, not every gymnast can do the skill well.

“It depends on the gymnast, some of them are going to do it and they are not going to look pretty, but it’s the same with other skills,” Padilla said, “Some of them are going to do a double back and make it look easier, some of them are going to do it and they are going to make it look scary.”

Even if the Internet thinks it looks cool, many in the gymnastics world think they’re seeing the skill way too much, coaches included.

“I think back in the ‘80s they used to do a lot of wolf turns, because it was different. At one point they stop doing it, because they thought they were harder. They came back a few years ago and now it’s like most of them are overused,” Padilla admitted.

He added though that they’re worth the risk if the athlete can do them well.