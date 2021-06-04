Charlotte swimmers training to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When you’re trying to make the U.S. Olympic swim team, every second of practice matters. From every dive to every stroke, to every kick, because only the best of the best will get to compete in Tokyo this summer.

“I would love to, it’d be such an amazing experience, like once in a lifetime so it’d be great,” (Lindsay Flynn said.

Charlotte Latin senior Lindsay Flynn is one of three swimmers at the Mecklenburg Swim Association in Marvin that’s qualified for the Olympic trials in June.

“Not expected for me, I was so excited,” Flynn said. “I never thought I would get the chance.”

In order to qualify for the Olympic trials, you have to compete in a long course meet and finish under a designated time. Flynn qualified in the 50 and 100-meter fly

Parkwood senior Kaylee Hamblin qualified in the 100-meter breaststroke, which is one of the more difficult forms to master.

“It does take a lot of coordination and like, timing is big in breast stroke,” Hamblin said.

South Meck senior Garrett Boone qualified in the 100-meter fly and 100-meter backstroke

The three MSA swimmers have trained their whole lives for a chance to qualify for the Olympics, but that chance was almost taken away in 2020 when the trials were shut down due to COVID.

“I was a little upset,” Garrett Boone said. “ I was like let’s just wait it out. We’ll see. I think they’ll pull something off and then when they released, not too long after covid hit that they’re moving trials one year back i was like perfect! A year more to get cuts. I got one more.”

The three used that time to get better, faster and stronger in the pool, but Hamblin was hit with another setback last month.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I actually got COVID a month ago, so it’s been a rough recovery, so it’s been hard trying to get back into that. It was really kind of defeating,” Hamblin said. “These next few weeks it’s just going to be keeping my head in the game and trying to be positive even if I’m not swimming the fastest in practice right now.”

And that’s all any of them can do–give it their best because only two swimmers from each event qualify for the Olympics.

“I think at this point we all have the mindset, stay confident behind your training and just go for it and I mean there’s nothing we can do now,” Flynn said. “We’ve trained up to this point so what we have inside of us is what we’re going to do at the trials.”

The Olympic team trials will feature more than 1,400 swimmers and take place over the first couple weeks over June in Omaha, Nebraska.