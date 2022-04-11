(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New research from Zillow shows renters of color pay more fees and higher security deposits compared to white renters when applying for apartments.

Zillow is an online real estate marketplace. In an online survey back in 2021, Zillow targeted people who had moved within the year to get insights on the market. Zillow researchers collected data between March and August. The results showed 93% of renters of color paid a security deposit while 85% of white renters reported paying. The median amount for renters of color was— $750, compared to $600 for others. Kim Graham, executive director of Greater Charlotte Apartment Association says she has questions about the research.

“How was the data collected? What was the size of the data set? Who were the folks geographically where was this data collected?” Graham said. “I think at the heart of it though, I want I’d like to see this type of study done by a university where it can be peer reviewed here locally.”

The research showed 61% of all renters applied for two or more properties when searching for a home. Black or Latinx renters typically submitted three applications. The data showed inequities in how much renters paid for deposits. The typical white renter reported paying $50, while a typical Black renter paid $65, a typical Latinx renter paid $80, and a typical Asian American and Pacific Islander renter paid $100. Graham says asking the right questions before you apply can minimize rejections.

“It’s the times when renters go in and they go in blind in my opinion, that they are probably more likely to not have their rights held up as much as they should and I think renters should feel entitled to ask questions,” Graham said. “How many applications do you have for this house or apartment that’s available? What does my credit score need to be to be approved for this application? How much security deposit are you requiring?”

Zillow researchers say the inequities in fees and deposits to a trace back to a renters age, location, and income. Graham says she would like to see the study repeated for a longer span of time

“I think the reality is that studies like this can shine a light for decision makers on where they need to direct their dollars and where they need to be thinking about in terms of policies,” Graham said.

Zillow researchers say expanding access to credit could level the playing field for renters.