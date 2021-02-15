Facing eviction? Here’s what you need to know going forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For more than a year now, people have struggled to pay their rent and mortgages as the pandemic has made it difficult to work. Now, many of those people have questions regarding their legal rights.

While some landlords have been understanding and willing to work with their residents, others have initiated eviction proceedings and the process can be confusing and overwhelming.

Here are some answers and resources for frequently asked questions to make it easier.

My landlord served me eviction paperwork–now what?

The lawful paperwork for an eviction is a summons and a complaint. Review this paperwork immediately and respond in a timely fashion. There are strict deadlines.

Do I need a lawyer?

No, you do not. If you have questions about the legal process call the clerk of the court where the proceeding is or contact Legal Aid of North Carolina. For more information, click here.

Do I qualify under the Eviction Moratorium?

First, fill out this declaration form and then review the qualifications here. If you need more guidance check out this video.

Is my eviction proceeding in-person or virtual?

Check out your county court’s website to find out if the proceeding will be in person.