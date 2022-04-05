CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of people move to Charlotte every day, where will they live? It’s a constant conversation for city leaders. Councilman Malcolm Graham is the co-chair of the Great Neighborhoods committee.

“This a really sharp focus from the community, neighborhood leaders, grassroot leaders about how we address this housing crisis,” Graham said.

Over the past 20 years, city officials have been leaning on the Housing Trust Fund as a tool to create affordable housing across the city.

City officials used more than $218 million dollars to create 10,869 affordable units and 888 shelter beds. Graham even though leaders are celebrating the progress the city is still short about 30,000 affordable units.

“It’s almost like the best of times, and the worst of times of reference to housing, “Councilman Graham said. “We clearly understand what we have to do.”

City leaders listened to proposals for how to spend the $12 million left in the Housing Trust Fund. Leaders are considering plans to create 600 total units.

Habitat for Humanity works to build affordable homes for families to own. Bob Glusenkamp, vice president of construction says there are several projects in the works right now.

“We believe homeownership is the key,” Glusenkamp said. “It’s the transfer of wealth, it’s building that equity and transferring it yourself to your family, or even to the next generation.”

Glusenkamp said one of the biggest challenges for creating affordable housing is finding land to put it. He says the townhome models allow more families to own homes using less land.

“About a third of our production volume this year will be in townhome units,” Glusenkamp said.

Charlotte City Council will consider approving a plan to use $230,000 from the Housing Trust Fund to create 17 homes for families to buy on two acres of land on East Lane Drive.

“I like to think that could mean 40 to 50 children running around. So that’s really what it’s about,” Glusenkamp said. “It’s about building community and that’s going to be a real neighborhood, a real community of friends and families.”

As the Housing Trust Fund money runs out, the need remains. Charlotte votes will see a $50 million bond on the ballot in November, if approved and private donors match it then that would put $100 million in the pot.

“There is no microwave solution to solving the problem,” Councilman Graham said. “The only thing that we can do since then continue to invest in housing.”

City Council will vote on whether to approve the plans for the remaining $12 million on April 11th.