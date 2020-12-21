Which of these classics is the best Christmas movie ever made?

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — What’s the greatest Christmas movie in all the land? It’s coming down to an epic battle between Charlie Brown and Rudolph.
A few weeks ago, we launched a 32-movie bracket to settle the score. After four rounds, only 2 movies remain: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
The Christmas classics weren’t among the top seeds but managed to easily knock out popular flicks like “Home Alone,” “Elf,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
We have just a week of voting remaining, so make your final selection and then share this survey with your family and friends!
On mobile and unable to see the bracket? Click here!
Check back on Monday mornings to see which movie won the bracket contest!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head at stop sign in Albemarle; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose
- Panthers fire general manager Hurney after season’s 10th loss
- Christmas with the Charlotte Knights
- Are the new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
- Biden to receive COVID vaccine on Monday as Trump remains on sidelines