‘Tis the season: How to pick out the perfect Christmas tree

When picking the perfect Christmas tree do you tend to go for a short fat one or a tall, skinny one?

Tree growers like Matthew Horney at Appalachian Farms have seen trends change over the last few years.

“Back, you know, 10-15 years ago, everyone wanted a big fat heavy tree,” Horney said.

Now he said tree buyers are leaning toward something skinny.

The size and shape of a Christmas tree are not the only things to look for picking you the perfect tree. Finding a “fresh” tree is equally important.

“You run your hands across it and if the needles stay on good, it’s good and fresh,” explained Horney.

Horney said the wet summer and fall and some frost in October helped keep the trees fresh this year.

Keeping it fresh is another important step.

“After we cut your tree down, we’ll take it over here and we’ll cut less than an inch off the bottom,” said tree lot owner Cameron McLean.

McLean said cutting the bottom helps the sap flow again, helping the tree pull water when it is placed in a holder.

“It will pull really hard for two days because it needs to build the moisture back up in the tree,” she added. “Then after that, yoi might have to put two cups in every day or so.”

Whether it’s a Charlie Brown tree or the biggest one on the block, you can expect it to make your holiday merry and bright.

