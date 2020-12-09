EXCLUSIVE: NC AG tells Fox 46 holiday charity scam season is in full swing

CHARLOTTE – It’s the time for giving but for scammers it’s the season for stealing.

“Whether it is COVID, or whether it’s Christmas,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, “scammers will try to exploit that and steal people’s money or personal information.”

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant spoke with Stein about what you need to watch out for. This is traditionally the time of year when many people give to charities or buy presents online. That is even more true this year.

“There are a lot of people who want to help their neighbors in need,” said Stein.

He says his office is getting reports of fake charity robo-calls aimed at your wallet.

“They give themselves some really compelling name like, ‘Charity to Help People in Financial Distress,’” said Stein. “And, so, you think by the name they must be good. But don’t be fooled by that.”

Stein recommends:

Give to charities you know and trust.

Research charities you don’t know through the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator or Guidestar.

Be careful of “copycat” sounding names.

Pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if needed.

With more people buying presents online, Stein says scammers are also setting up fake online stores. Some even claim to sell puppies that don’t exist.

“People are putting these beautiful little puppies online. We’ve had more than 80 complaints this year, which is four times what we saw last year,” said stein. “And people send money to get these beautiful little dogs that never arrive because the person isn’t a legitimate retailer.”

Check to make sure the website you’re buying from has a lock icon in the address bar to the left of the web address. This way you know the site is secure and your money is going where it’s intended.

Stein says scammers are also preying on the unemployed. His office is receiving reports of bogus debt-elimination offers. He urges people go to nonprofit credit accredited credit counseling organizations to help you deal with your financial situation.

“There’s no question that COVID is driving a lot of these scams,” said Stein. “When you give your hard-earned dollars to help other people, make sure it goes to help them and not line some crooks’ pockets.”

