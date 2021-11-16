Packing Your Patience: Tips and advice ahead of some of the worst travel days of the year

Holidays

by: Hawker Vanguard

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Travel around the country has been marred by days and weeks of delays by airlines this busy travel season. Charlotte Douglas, American Airlines, and the TSA all have contingency plans in place to assist the massive influx of passengers.

Charlotte-Douglas says all security checkpoints will be open with TSA Pre-Check available. The airport recommends making a parking reservation ahead of their departure time.

Airport officials say passengers need to allow more than two hours before departure time to check their bag, clear security, and walk to the gate. They recommend passengers check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

TSA says a number of passengers have recently been fined and nearly jailed for bringing guns through the security checkpoint. Passengers should double-check any bags that haven’t been used recently for ammo or weapons.

