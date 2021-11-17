Thanksgiving week storm set to sweep across the country ahead of holiday

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FOX NEWS – A strong cold front and stormy weather is expected to hit the Northeast and Midwest next week.

According to forecasters from the National Weather Service (NWS), the “large-scale” weather pattern will extend into midweek. Still, Fox Weather predicts that for now, the storm will not have a major impact on holiday travel.

While the precise trajectory and extent of the storm is not yet known, the Weather Prediction Center noted that Monday and Tuesday are forecast to bring a drop in temperatures and windy conditions.

Read the rest of the article here.