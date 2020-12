Study: North Carolina ranks 4th for most ‘Christmas spirit’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the week of Christmas, so which states have the most holiday spirit? A study from CenturyLink shows North Carolina ranks fourth out of 51 with the most Christmas spirit.

In every state, you’ll likely find Christmas lights displays and whatnot, but obviously, it’s just different in North Carolina.

CenturyLink’s list is based on factors like charitable giving and the number of searches for Christmas movies.

The study looked at the following criteria to determine which states have the most/least Christmas spirit:

Online Activity

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google Shopping Trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streams (14.5%)

Tweets about Christmas (7%)

Area Culture

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

Top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

1 Utah 2 Idaho 3 Wisconsin 4 North Carolina 5 South Carolina 6 Tennessee 7 Nebraska 8 North Dakota 9 West Virginia 10 Arkansas

States with the least Christmas Spirit:

51 District of Columbia 50 Florida 49 Hawaii 48 New Mexico 47 Colorado 46 Nevada 45 Delaware 44 California 43 Arizona 42 Texas

