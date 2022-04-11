(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With Easter Sunday coming up, you may be wondering what may be closed or open during the holiday. Thankfully for you, we’ve compiled a list of stores that will be closed (and open) on Sunday, April 17.

What’s Closed on Easter Sunday

Here are the stores that will be closed on Sunday, April 17:

Ace Hardware

ALDI

Belk

Best Buy

The Container Store

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Dollar Tree

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lidl

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Publix

Sprouts Farmers Market

Target

T.J. Maxx

Sam’s Club

What’s OPEN on Easter Sunday

While many stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, there are several stores that will stay open. Check with your local store to see if they’re keeping normal business hours or have special holiday hours:

7-Eleven

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Reduced Hours)

Advance Auto Parts

AutoZone

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath and Beyond (Reduced Hours)

Big Lots

CVS Pharmacy

Dollar General

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Lowes Foods

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Ross Dress for Less

Spectrum (Reduced Hours)

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

This is a developing list and will be updated.