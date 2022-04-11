(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With Easter Sunday coming up, you may be wondering what may be closed or open during the holiday. Thankfully for you, we’ve compiled a list of stores that will be closed (and open) on Sunday, April 17.
What’s Closed on Easter Sunday
Here are the stores that will be closed on Sunday, April 17:
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- Belk
- Best Buy
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar Tree
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lidl
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Publix
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Sam’s Club
What’s OPEN on Easter Sunday
While many stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, there are several stores that will stay open. Check with your local store to see if they’re keeping normal business hours or have special holiday hours:
- 7-Eleven
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (Reduced Hours)
- Advance Auto Parts
- AutoZone
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath and Beyond (Reduced Hours)
- Big Lots
- CVS Pharmacy
- Dollar General
- Food Lion
- Harris Teeter
- Lowes Foods
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Ross Dress for Less
- Spectrum (Reduced Hours)
- Staples
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
This is a developing list and will be updated.