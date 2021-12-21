‘Santa is watching.’ McAdenville relishes in the spirit of Christmas

McADENVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There’s a word for places like McAdenville.
“It’s magical,” said Lisa Garrett.
A feeling too.
“So everyone can come in and just feel the spirit of Christmas,” said Kathy Ramsey.
And there’s a reason why it’s earned its name.
“There’s something magical and special about Christmastown USA,” said Barbara Craig.
But the Christmas spirit doesn’t stop at the city limits.
Over the weekend, the marquee at the old Belmont Drive-In Theatre was updated. Three words, reminding people…
“Santa is watching,” read Kathy. “Oh, I love it! I love it.”
“Santa is watching,” laughed Barbara.
“That’s very cute,” said Lisa.
But here’s the thing, the theatre is abandoned.
“The grass gets cut, we never see anybody there cutting the grass but all of a sudden it’s changed,” said Barbara.
And not a single person knows who changed the sign.
“I don’t know,” said Kathy. “I don’t know who does it.”
“I never see anybody there,” said Barbara. “It’s a Christmas mystery. We can call it that.”
That’s the thing about the Christmas spirit. It’s not about seeing, it’s about believing.