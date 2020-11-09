Instant Poll: Is November too early for Christmas music?

Weigh in and see if viewers think Christmas music in November is too soon

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) — Cleveland’s Magic 105.7 is getting a jump start on the holiday season.

The radio station will start playing Christmas music all day long beginning at 5 p.m. today.

Hundreds reacted to the announcement on social media, with many in support of the festive tunes. While others feel like they could’ve waited until after Thanksgiving.

“About time someone starts playing Christmas music,” said one user.

“Lol, let’s at least get the Turkey in the oven,” wrote another.

Now it’s time to weigh in by taking our instant poll below, and see if other viewers think playing Christmas music in November is TOO EARLY…

