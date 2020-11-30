Photos show First Lady Melania Trump’s 2020 White House Christmas decor

The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON — The First Family is celebrating their fourth Christmas in the White House.

The White House said that this year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” is a “tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. From coast to coast, our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders. The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home.”

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful’,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

The Cross Hall of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The White House Express train decorates the center table of the East Room of the White House Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Artwork submitted by children for First Lady Melania Trump’s “Building the Movement Exhibit: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage” decorates the White House Library Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Decorations with photographs of historic American female leaders decorate the trees in the White House Library Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Blue Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The gingerbread house, depicting the Executive Residence, the West and East Wings, and for the first time the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden, is seen in the State Dining Room of the White House Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The mirrors of the East Room of the White House are decorated with planes for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The mantle of the Red Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season in honor of our Nation’s First Responders Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

