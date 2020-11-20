Pandemic motives people to buy Christmas trees early

A local Christmas tree lot says the pandemic is motivating people to buy trees earlier than normal.

“People are looking for joy and this is the time of year for that,” said Angela Wyant, co-founder of Snowflake Village on South Tryon Street.

She and her husband, Brian, started the Charlotte non-profit 12 years ago. Yearly, they donate a portion of their profits from tree sales to charities.

Their Christmas tree lot sells North Carolina Frasier Firs, while offering family-friendly activities to make it a memorable experience: a fire pit, prayer chapel, holiday music and a Santa Hut.

Normally Snowflake Village opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving. That’s still the official opening day, but this year they started selling trees about a week earlier— customers kept calling, ready to buy, and the non-profit didn’t deny their requests.

Days of operation, changes because of the pandemic and the charities that will benefit can be found on their website by clicking here.

