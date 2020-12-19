NC Highway Patrol tells holiday travelers to follow health dept.’s COVID-19 guidance

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they’ll be cracking down on reckless drivers during the coming weeks and are encouraging holiday travelers to follow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus suggestions and guidelines regarding travel.

With the holidays upcoming along with New Year’s Eve revelers, officials say they will have additional officers on duty.

“This time of year brings about so much joy for many living in our great state,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We must pause though, and recognize that there are others who feel grief from a lost loved one due to a traffic collision and this fact drives our agency to work even harder to stop these needless occurrences from taking place.”

Through January 3, NCSHP will be cracking down on drunk driving. Last year from December 24 through January 2, nearly 3,000 collisions were reported including 27 that were deadly and 745 that left people injured.

Leaders also are encouraging travelers to follow state health guidelines and suggestions regarding holiday travel and the coronavirus. Officials said to follow best practices and encouraged holiday travelers to listen to state leaders, who last week discouraged North Carolinians to travel over the holiday period. Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Mandy Cohen said this week that, with rising COVID-19 data and a surge record from Thanksgiving, they are worried about another spike over Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.

