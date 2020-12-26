Monroe teen makes lights dance by syncing to radio station

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The mastermind behind a local Christmas lights display in Monroe is just 16-years-old.

This isn’t just any average display, either. The lights are actually synced up to a radio station to dance with the music.

Cars have been coming by to take a peak at the hidden treasure all holiday season.

“It’s taken me months,” said Devin Hardison, who is just 16. “Hundreds of hours, honestly.”

Car radios are tuned into 105.5 when they drive by because the radio dial is making the lights dance.

“It’s fun,” said Hardison. “I get to let all my ideas and creativity out.”

Devin was just five-years-old when he took on a liking to electronics, taking them apart and putting them back together.

“I always liked the idea of playing with lights and putting lights to music,” he said.

He credits the craving of creating his own light show to the memory of one he saw when he was younger.

“I was like, ‘okay—I can do that.’ Ever since I saw that light show I was like, ‘how did he do that?’ I’ve always wanted to do it but didn’t think I could build it myself.”

And now, when dawn turns to dusk, Devin knows just the right tools to have in his creative toolbox to make the bright lights dance.

“It’s a lot of different parts,” he said.

A lot of different parts that revolve around programming the Christmas lights display show to music you can listen to from the comfort of your car.

“Instead of just some lights flashing, I wanted it to be more than that,” he said. “So I ended up adding music and trying to figure out how to program it to music.”

A show that has drawn hundreds to the neighborhood to watch the lights illuminate and shine to the sounds of the season.

“They really enjoy the show and music,” he said. “And their kids really enjoy the show, too.”

Devin says he plans to go even bigger next year.

The decorations are something really special for his family because his father is battling cancer, so it brings a little bit of brightness to a tough battle.

