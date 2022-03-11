CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re looking for some fun events happening in the Queen City ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, well aren’t you lucky!

Here are four of the biggest events happening! (Because four is a lucky number 🍀)

NOTE: Some events are occurring the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, some on St. Patricks Day (Thursday, Mar. 17), and some the weekend following.

Color Me Green 5K Trail Run

WHEN: Saturday, March 12 – 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 12 – 9 a.m. WHERE: U.S. National Whitewater Center (5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte)

U.S. National Whitewater Center (5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte) HOW MUCH: See below

EVENT DESCRIPTION: Green clouds, green water, and green clothes make the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run. Prepare to dodge or score as much or as little green powder at this 5K trail run. Choose from three divisions (Competitive, Recreation, or Kids Fun Run) and snag an award if you finish as the cleanest or greenest racer. Leprechaun sightings are always possible. Raft down a green whitewater channel after the race or stick around for live music, yoga, and other festivities at Green River Revival.

EVENT DETAILS:

Distance 5K (Competitive/Recreational), 2K (Kids Fun Run) Time – 9:00am

Competitive Division 10:30am

Recreational Division 11:30am

Kids Fun Run Course closes at 12:15pm

Recover Brands race shirts are only guaranteed to those that register by 11:59pm on March 8

REGISTRATION: Pre-Registration – Must register by 11:59pm on March 11 Competitive (chip timed) – $37 Recreational (untimed) – $35 Kids Fun Run (untimed) – $10 Race-Day Registration Competitive (chip timed) – $45 Recreational (untimed) – $42 Kids Fun Run (untimed) – $15

20th Annual Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, March 12

Saturday, March 12 WHERE: Pub Crawl Party Lot Uptown (300 N. Brevard Street, Charlotte), Various Locations

Pub Crawl Party Lot Uptown (300 N. Brevard Street, Charlotte), Various Locations HOW MUCH: See below

EVENT DESCRIPTION: Crawl your way through bars in Charlotte with drink specials, free cover at each bar, free koozie and more! The party starts from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pub Crawl Party Lot in Uptown where you’ll get your shirt (if you haven’t picked it up yet), event koozie, and some free swag while supplies last. There will also be Mobile Bars set up, DJs, food trucks, and exclusive Pub Crawl merchandise for sale. Once you have your shirt, you’re set. The pub crawl will start eventually. The event is rain or shine. Please drink responsibly and be safe!

EVENT DETAILS:

Click here for more information and ticket prices/options

Must be 21 years or older to participate in the event. All participating bars, food, and drink specials are subject to change at the venues’ discretion. State COVID regulations may apply. Prices are subject to change closer to event time.

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, March 12 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 19 – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. WHERE: Tattooz & Booz (505 East 6th Street Unit 100, Charlotte) + Various Locations

Tattooz & Booz (505 East 6th Street Unit 100, Charlotte) + Various Locations HOW MUCH: $16 – Check in at Tattooz & Booz

EVENT DETAILS:

Featured participating bars include Tattooz & Booz Charlotte, Prohibition Bar, Roxbury Charlotte, Local Bar Charlotte, Istanbul Lounge Charlotte, Tequila House Nightclub Charlotte, and World of Beer Bar Charlotte.

Click here for more information and ticket prices/options

Must be 21 years or older to participate in the event. All participating bars, food, and drink specials are subject to change at the venues’ discretion. State COVID regulations may apply. Prices are subject to change closer to event time.

Clover Yard – Four Leaf Festival

WHEN: Thursday, March 17 – Doors open 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 – Doors open 4:30 p.m. WHERE: The Music Yard (2433 South Blvd., Charlotte)

The Music Yard (2433 South Blvd., Charlotte) HOW MUCH: $10 GA / 4-Pack GA $35 / 5-Person High-Top Tables $70 / 8-Person Picnic Tables $115

EVENT DESCRIPTION: The Music Yard welcomes you back for Opening Day to celebrate Clover Yard “FOUR LEAF FESTIVAL” on Thursday March 17th. Join us on St. Paddy’s day for live music, performers, vendors, DJ’s, green beer, bagpiper, games, and more! Let’s get shamrocked! First 100 tickets are free! Headliner: Empire Strikes Brass, an Asheville, NC-based Brass, Funk Rock Jazz band. Other notable side projects and performances the horns have sat in with include Galactic, The Big Something, Papadosio, Rubblebucket and many more!

EVENT DETAILS: Walk-up & table-side food & beverage service – Uber/Lyft/Train to the venue – Drink responsibly – No large bags – No dogs – Enter through the South Blvd. entrance.

Must be 21 years or older to participate in the event. All participating bars, food, and drink specials are subject to change at the venues’ discretion. State COVID regulations may apply. Prices are subject to change closer to event time.

CLICK HERE for a full list of community events, times, prices, and more!