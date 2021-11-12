Light the Knights & Charlotte Christmas Village to return to Truist Field 🎄

What began as a way to deal with COVID-19 has turned into a holiday tradition. At least that's what appears to be happening at Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s beginning to look a lot like … chaos at Truist Field in Uptown.

“We’re getting set for Light the Knights, it’s back for year number two,” said Tommy Viola of the Charlotte Knights front office.

It all started last year when the pandemic forced the Charlotte Knights to sit out the season. The lack of game-day revenue got the staff thinking.

“We’ve done some events which in the past we didn’t think to do or need to do because we had such a full schedule of baseball events,” said Charlotte Knights C.O.O. Dan Rajkowski.

“So we turned this entire ballpark into a lighted holiday display,” added Viola.

Proving that ‘if you build it, they’ll come”, visitors flooded the ballpark.

“Turnout was great, we were limited to what we could bring in, we had a capacity limit, but it worked out really well this year, we can bring more fans in,” said Viola.

But not before every tree is in place and a special visitor in red. Once they are, the folks at Truist Field plan to throw the doors open.

“We found that the fans really enjoyed it,” said Viola. “So to bring this back and continue year to year it’s something that we’re always gonna do now.”

The Charlotte Knights will flip the switch on the day before Thanksgiving, then reopen on Black Friday for the rest of the holiday season. Tickets are $10 per person.

