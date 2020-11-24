Hornets partner with Food Lion to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds are giving out the ingredients for 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday, according to the Hornets.

During the team’s 10th annual Cornucopia event, Hornets executives and team ambassadors will join with Food Lion, Coca-Cola Consolidation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina executives and staff to distribute the food.

“In a year that has had so much uncertainty for so many, we are pleased to be able to hold our 10th annual Cornucopia event with our great partners at Food Lion and Coca-Cola,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are proud to offer a helping hand in order to make this holiday season a little more joyous in the midst of this difficult year.”

This year’s event will be a drive-thru in the parking lot adjacent to Ovens Auditorium on Paul Buck Blvd. Meals will be handed out starting at 10:30 a.m. on November 24.

Food Lion President Meg Ham said her company believes that everyone deserves a nutritious meal for the holiday.

Ingredients for meals include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cut yams, sweet peas, whole kernel corn, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce. Coca-Cola Consolidated is adding a two-liter Sprite for each meal.

Meals will feed a family of four.

