Holiday spirit: North Carolina man brings Christmas lights display to community

Mount Holly, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -Less than a few years ago, Mount Holly’s Isaac Vargas had no background in construction nor the art of bringing fantasy to reality.

A couple of clicks on YouTube and a few years later, he has become known as a staple in his community for lighting up the holidays.

”It’s a really awesome feeling when families and kids come over and are in awe.” Vargas reminisced about the magic the holiday season brought to him as a kid and how his love for the season inspires him to keep paying the holiday cheers forward for his neighbors.

The true magic is behind the scenes. Vargas gives Fox 46 a breakdown on the step by step process bringing his creation to life, all from his garage.

While known for his Christmas display over the last several years, his favorite time of year is Halloween. He is known to decorate accordingly. As his double decorating duties continue to progress, he is in constant competition with himself to double the delight for the following year.

Latest headlines from Fox 46