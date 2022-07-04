CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People from all over celebrated the nation’s 246th birthday on Monday night with fireworks displays across the Queen City.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Truist Field hosted the city’s largest display, the WBT SkyShow, immediately following a USA Baseball Stars vs. Stripes game. It was the first July 4th fireworks show to take place at Truist Field since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Lake Wylie, fireworks were launched near the Buster Boyd Bridge.

Fireworks were also on full display in Gastonia at the end of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

Carowinds offered a full weekend of fireworks, with the final display happening Monday night accompanied by an all-American music soundtrack.

Other July 4th fireworks displays in the region included ones in Harrisburg, Tega Cay, York, Lenoir, and Kannapolis.

A spectacular end to 4th of July at Atrium Health Ballpark 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BGLUs9tHVV — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 5, 2022

Charlotte Motor Speedway will keep the celebration going on Tuesday, July 5 with a fireworks display following the Summer Shootout Series race.