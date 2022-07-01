(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Before deciding whether to set off your own Fourth of July fireworks, or leave it to the professionals, Queen City News thought we should give you the breakdown of the laws surrounding fireworks in North and South Carolina.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, you can’t possess or discharge anything that explodes or catapults unless you have a license or permit. Period.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, there are no regulations on fireworks and by Carowinds Amusement Park, a strip of fireworks stores are open 24 hours. Yes, 24 hours a day.

Fines

Technically, it is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and court costs but no jail time attached.

The usual practice from speaking to law enforcement sources is that warnings are the usual practice. Multiple warnings can lead to fines but rarely arrests.