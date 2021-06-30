CMPD: Roman candles and bottle rockets are illegal, don’t use them

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police addressed holiday fireworks safety and warned about driving under the influence on Wednesday ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Three of the last five related traffic fatalities involved alcohol, CMPD said. The DWI Task Force will be out throughout the holiday weekend. A designated driver or rideshare program is encouraged.

A statewide ‘Booze it or lose it’ operation is also in effect.

As for fireworks, CMPD said most fireworks are considered illegal in North Carolina including Roman candles and bottle rockets and other explosive fireworks.