CATS offering free rides on holiday-themed buses

CATS riders can celebrate the season with free rides on holiday buses through the end of December, the Charlotte Area Transit System said.

“This year has been especially challenging for many of our community members,” said CATS CEO John Lewis. “We hope that the holiday-bus initiative can bring our riders a moment of joy. The power of giving is more important than ever.”

CATS said the buses can be identified by the “Happy Holiday” wrap on the outside.

Two of the holiday buses will be operating on local, express and regional bus routes starting this Friday through December 31.

CATS is still following COVID-19 protocols, including requiring masks and limiting capacity to 20 passengers.

