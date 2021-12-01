IT’S BACK! Tree lighting ceremony in McAdenville kicks off 66th year of Christmas Town USA

McADENVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Dozens of people kicked off the holiday spirit Wednesday night in McAdenville for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

If you’ve lived in the Charlotte area for more than a year, you’ve probably heard of McAdenville, the small Gaston County town known as “Christmastown USA.”

Each December, hundreds of thousands of visitors walk or drive through McAdenville to see the many holiday displays. And while the town itself puts up many of the lights, the residents of Christmastown do their share as well.

The holiday light tour continues! 🎄 I’m LIVE in McAdenville for the kickoff of Christmas Town USA! Check out these nice shirts, too— all proceeds go back into the community! @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/vRu8iR1UVa — Tara Lane (@TaraLaneFOX46) December 1, 2021

It starts around Halloween, as trick or treaters flood the streets of McAdenville. But just as soon as the kids get their candy, a new season looms… Ladder season. After all, the thousands of lights that have made this Gaston County town famous don’t get there by themselves.

“Well, living in Christmastown is an all-year event to either decorate for December or you’re planning for the next year when you gotta unpack it and put it up again,” says McAdenville resident Anna Renfro Clark.

For more than 60 years, the town of McAdenville has transformed itself into a twinkling village of lights, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors who walk or drive through town. And while the town of McAdenville manages many of the lights, those who live here join in as well, one tangled strand at a time.

Most homeowners spend months planning their displays, proving McAdenville isn’t just a town, it’s a lifestyle.

“So we start planning around August, what do we have, what are we getting out of the attic, what do we like from last year what do we need to replace?” says Clark.

The lights of McAdenville will shine this year from December 1-26. After limiting the number of lights due to COVID last year, the town leaders and residents are back to their full display. As for how to best enjoy the McAdenville lights, residents recommend arriving early and walking it if you can.