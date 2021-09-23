El Puente Hispano providing resources to Cabarrus County Latino community

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — FOX 46 honors Hispanic Heritage Month by brining you inspiring stories from around the country. One group in particular is making a difference right here in Cabarrus County.

El Puente Hispano offers resources to the Cabarrus County Latino population in education, social services, public health, and civic engagement.

“Just to have a place that they can all, they answer in their language, and be able to communicate their issues and have an answer for them to where to go to get those resources, it’s been fantastic,” said El Puente Vice President Natalie Marles.

In Spanish, ‘El Puente’ means ‘The Bridge,’ which is exactly what the nonprofit tries to be for the Latino Community, which makes up more than 11 percent of the Cabarrus County population.

“We help local organizations like the police department or the fire department to reach the Latino population,” said El Puente President Sandra Torres.

Just everyone else, the pandemic forced the organization the pivot. El Puente realized the virus was disproportionately impacting the Latino population, so in addition to after-school programs and English classes, they started weekly vaccine clinics held entirely in Spanish. They also hand out masks and educate Spanish-speakers about COVID.

“We have vaccinated around 4,000 Latinos in the community,” said Torres. “That’s great numbers.”

It’s a service Torres and Marles offer out of the goodness of their hearts, stemming from a love for the county and culture.

“We are volunteers. We just do it because we love the community and we love to help,” said Torres.

On October 2, El Puente is partnering with the City of Concord to host the city’s first International Festival. For more information, click here.