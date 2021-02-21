Vance and Mallard Creek kickoff North Carolina HS Football spring season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – For all those times we wished football could be in the spring, it is finally happening.

The high school spring football season sponsored by Ortho Carolina is starting soon.

This comes after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided to the postpone the 2020 football season to spring 2021.

Practice for schools began on Feb. 8 and the first game is on Feb. 26. It will be a 7-game regular season with limited fan attendance and each Friday night, one game will be broadcast to fans at no extra charge.

The first big matchup is happening next Friday night between Vance and Mallard Creek high school.

Mallard Creek head coach Kennedy Tinsley and Vance head coach Glenwood Ferebee joined Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the unusual season.