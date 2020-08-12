NCHSAA: High school sports can resume in November, football delayed until February

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the amended plans for the 2020-2021 sports calendar.

Commissioner Que Tucker said the plan is for sports to resume in November. Football won’t begin until February with the first game taking place on February 26, 2021.

Tucker made the announcement during a virtual news conference on Wednesday and said they wanted to minimize risk and received guidance from the state including from the governor and the Board of Education.

Surveys were conducted as well as meetings and discussions with athletic directors.

The schedule was originally delayed to start no earlier than September 1, 2020, which the association said it made in direct response to Governor Roy Cooper’s latest Phase 2 extension.

High schools in the state will allow students to partially return to in-person instruction for the fall academic session if they so choose. Schools also have the option of doing 100 percent remote learning, which is the option that was chosen by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

