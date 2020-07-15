NC High School Athletic Association delays return of high school sports

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High school athletes will have to wait until at least September 1 for the return of competitive sports, the NC High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday.

Fall sports include football, golf, volleyball, tennis, cross country, and cheerleading. The first football practice was initially set for August 1, and the first contest was supposed to be on August 17. The football playoffs schedule, set to start November 7, has not been mentioned.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors said the announcement was made in response to Tuesday’s executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on schools partially re-opening in the fall. Phase 1 of summer conditioning and workouts will continue until further notice, they said.

The new dead period, where students are not allowed to do sports and have to solely focus on academics, will be for five days and will begin on the first day schools re-open.

College sports appear to be factoring into the high school sports decisions on how to hold fall sports. Earlier this month the North Carolina Tar Heels program shut down summer conditioning due to a Virus outbreak among players and staff. The same happened at Clemson. Currently, the Big Ten and PAC-12 conference will only hold contests between conference opponents. The CIAA, which called Charlotte home for years for their league’s college basketball championship, canceled all fall sports.

