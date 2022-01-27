Myers Park preps for showdown with Ardrey Kell

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Myers Park and Ardrey Kell meet on the court for the second time this season Friday night – this time, with first place in the conference on the line. The Knights won the first game, 53-47, on December 17.

The Mustangs are led by junior Elijah Strong, who’s averaging almost a double-double this season with 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore Sir Mohammed is another Mustang to watch, as he’s averaging 14.9 points per game.

Myers Park is a relatively young squad with two sophomore starters, but they’re a different team from the one that lost to Ardrey Kell a month ago. Since then, they’ve reeled off six-straight wins.

Hear from Coach Scott Taylor above.

