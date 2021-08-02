High school football is back, but are the coaches?

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Excitement is in the air! On Monday, players are going to hit the football field for the first practice this season.

Friday night lights are just weeks away, and schools are prepping the fields for day one of practice.

“Pretty exciting day,” said Darius James, football coach at Ashbrook High School. “Couldn’t sleep last night!”

This season is unique for two reasons. It’s only a couple of months from the only spring football season in history. Coaches are hoping they can capitalize.

“I think it’s helped a lot with them remembering plays and just being familiar with what we’re doing,” James said.

Those who have their finger on the pulse of high school football in the Charlotte area say this year is bringing a new challenge.

“One of the things we’re seeing is a lot of coaching positions are open. Assisting coaching positions,” said Matt Morrow, owner of Charlotte Football Insiders. “Really, at the start of high school football practice, it’s not normal,” he said.

Morrow says there are fewer referees this year too.

“There are some concerns still with COVID and, quite frankly, people don’t want to deal with it,” he said, “and from a teaching perspective, people are starting to leave the profession and that’s a trickledown effect to assistant coach openings.”

Ashbrook High School Athletic Director Jake Eccles said, “We could use maybe one or two more. We’ve got enough, but you could always use a few more.”

Eccles says schools want the teacher-coach combo.

“The market’s open right now for a lot of coaches and so we want people that are going to be long term, that are going to stay,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for in our coaches and our staff. The hardest part for us as a school, and every school has the same issue, is trying to match teaching jobs with coaching jobs.”

Football isn’t the only sport getting underway today. It is day one for all fall high school sports in North Carolina. COVID is on the minds of families, their players, and coaches. Everyone is hoping this season will be normal.