High School Football Highlights: March 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.
North Mecklenburg @ Hough: 50-7
Hopewell @ Mallard Creek: 41-6
Myers Park @ Hickory Ridge: 14-7
Rocky River @ East Mecklenburg: 40-3
West Charlotte @ Vance: 54-0
West Mecklenburg @ Berry Academy: 28-27
Garinger @ Porter Ridge: 47-0
Independence @ Butler: 42-0
West Cabarrus @ A.L. Brown: 47-0
Weddington @ Parkwood: 56-7
Monroe @ Sun Valley: 34-0
Providence @ Central Cabarrus: 35-6