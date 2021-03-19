High School Football Highlights: March 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

North Mecklenburg @ Hough: 50-7

Hopewell @ Mallard Creek: 41-6

Myers Park @ Hickory Ridge: 14-7

Rocky River @ East Mecklenburg: 40-3

West Charlotte @ Vance: 54-0

West Mecklenburg @ Berry Academy: 28-27

Garinger @ Porter Ridge: 47-0

Independence @ Butler: 42-0

West Cabarrus @ A.L. Brown: 47-0

Weddington @ Parkwood: 56-7

Monroe @ Sun Valley: 34-0

Providence @ Central Cabarrus: 35-6

