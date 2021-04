CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s playoff time! Here are the highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

Vance @ Hough: 24-10

Panther Creek @ Myers Park: 27-21

Butler @ Providence: 35-0

Monroe @ Kings Mountain: 35-21

Charlotte Catholic @ A.C. Reynolds: 27-0

Weddington @ Mount Tabor: 21-10