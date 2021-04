CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Highlights and scores from key Friday night football matchups in the Charlotte area. The winning team is in bold.

Vance @ Ardrey Kell: 44-28

Butler @ Glenn: 42-7

Crest @ Charlotte Catholic: 28-21

Hickory Ridge @ Providence: 44-34

Asheville @ Weddington: 42-0

T.C. Roberson @ A.l. Brown: 36-29

Northwest Guilford @ Myers Park: 63-18

Green Hope @ Hough: 43-15