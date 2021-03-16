High school athletes and colleges navigate new recruiting process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- College athletic recruitment, like many things, has changed due to COVID. Pandemic restrictions on high school sports have made it hard for high school seniors and college recruiters to connect.

The question now is, how do these young men and women get noticed, when for many, their entire season was canceled?

Whether it’s basketball, football, golf, or baseball, it’s harder to get noticed by colleges after a year without games. Students have also largely been on their own to keep up their skills and grow as a player.

“It’s a concern, obviously, if you want to play at the next level,” Clover High School student Nico Bartolotti said.

At a time when coaches are looking for an athlete’s best stuff, they simply don’t have it.

“They’re less game ready,” said Jeff Schaefer, a recruiting mentor. “They’re less prepared to move on to that level because they did lose some time.”

Schaefer is a baseball lifer. He played in the majors, and now runs the CBC Baseball Club in west Charlotte. He helps high schoolers get recruited.

“Now, they’ve got to see a video. They’ve got to hope that they like you and then they’re going to reciprocate by sending you a video of their college coach talking, their facilities, what they’re doing, records. It takes a media production group,” Schaefer said.

Charlotte 49ers head football Coach Will Healy says they’ve changed their whole approach.

“You may have signed a guy off of junior film because maybe they didn’t have senior film,” Healy said.

“It’s easy to find the film. The question is how new is the film?”

While players are trying to impress coaches with sometimes year-old game footage, the colleges and universities are in the same boat.

“What we’re doing is we’re creating a recruiting website that, basically, you can go click on your recruiting coach and be able to see what he’s like and whatever he’s coaching you in person because we want guys that are buying into how they’re going to be coached to,” Healy said.

It’s almost like a dating app. Each side puts their best stuff out there, just hoping to get noticed.

“Best way of getting yourself out there right now is just keep taking videos and just posting them,” said Bartolotti.

To put into perspective how important recruiting is, according to the NCAA, schools provide more than $3.6 billion in athletics scholarships annually. That’s 180,000 student-athletes.