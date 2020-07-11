Health officials working with school leaders to make decisions about fall sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There is a ton of uncertainty when it comes to high school sports this fall due to COVID-19. Some schools have begun summer workouts with safety protocols in place while others delayed theirs.

FOX 46 poke with a local physician, Dr. Kevin Burroughs with Atrium Health, who has been working with North Carolina schools on a plan to get athletes back in action.

As it stands right now, teams can practice but must follow safety protocols like remaining in small groups, wearing face masks when in close quarters with others, no sharing of equipment, washing hands and more.

When it comes to playing this fall, they cannot make a decision until the governor makes a decision on what extracurricular activities will be allowed

Burroughs says if we want sports this fall – the onus is on all of us. Start of their practices due to the rise in cases here in north and South Carolina.

“Part of this is going to be a responsibility of the athlete,” Dr. Burroughs said. “You need to be social distancing when you are outside your bubble. You need to be wearing your mask when you are out in public. You need to be washing your hands. Personal responsibility and taking that onus on yourself so that your teammates don’t have to worry.”

Dr. Burroughs says they will continue to have conversations with local schools in the Carolinas and other states in order to find the best way to move forward with athletics in the fall.