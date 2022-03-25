CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the return of Friday Night Lights.

With a slight chill in the air, athletes from all over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools came to William Hough High School in Cornelius, to watch the action on the gridiron. But this was unlike anything they’re used to seeing.

Friday night, CMS joined forces with the Carolina Panthers to host the inaugural games of High School Girls Flag Football.

Athletes from 20 CMS schools played Friday night, each playing two games.

Crystal Greene, whose daughter Nia plays for Julius Chambers High School, watched all the action from the sidelines.

“She’s a freshman, she’s a little wet behind the ears. She’s been juggling different sports,” Greene said.

The intramural/club-level program is designed to provide high school girls with increased access and opportunities to participate in the fast-growing sport of Girls High School Flag Football, which has been sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states.

The games are fast-paced. There are no huddles and there’s non-stop action.

Chambers and Hough, arch-rivals in Boys Football, played and the game was just as intense.

Shani Wade’s daughter, Kamille, was a cheerleader on the sidelines for all those games. Now, it’s her turn to take the field.

“I was surprised when she wanted to try out but I encouraged it. It’s definitely out of her element,” Wade said of her daughter who will be attending Winston-Salem State University in the fall. “This is new for her. She’s transitioned from cheer to flag football. She’s never played anything outside of cheer.”

The action took place on multiple fields at Hough. And fans from across the district packed the stands, much to the delight of friends and family.

“I’m really surprised to see so many students from different schools out here participating,” said Oralia Woods, who was there cheering on her niece. “That’s a good thing. Hopefully, that can continue.”

The league championship tournament will be played Sunday, May 15 at Bank of America Stadium.