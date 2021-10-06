Citing gun violence, Hickory HS to ramp up security at football games

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Citing an uptick in gun violence around the country, Hickory High School will implement extra security measures at football games beginning this weekend, the school district announced Wednesday.

Going forward, metal detectors will be located at gates and anyone entering will have to pass through. In addition students in grades K-8 cannot attend without an accompanying parent or an adult 18 years of age or older.

Due to the new measures, gates will open earlier, at 5 p.m., as screenings are expected to cause some delays.

“We believe the new procedures will enhance safety and improve the overall experience for our students, staff, families, and community,” the district said in a statement.

Recently there have been two school shootings in North Carolina, one in Virginia, and one in Tennessee.