Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Sports
W CLT High student-athletes, AD adjust on the fly
Area high school football teams dominate state football championships
Arizona HS offers mental health rooms for students
Video
Prom Hair
Video
Many students come back as teachers at Concord HS
Video
More High School Sports Headlines
Concord High School Dance Team
Video
Concord HS offers program to train to be a first responder
Video
Concord HS Cheerleaders!
Video
Concord HS prepares for big game against rival, A.L. Brown
Video
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off at Concord High School
Video
JCSU Dance Team and Pep Band
Video
It’s Homecoming Weekend at JCSU!
Video
Miss JCSU
Video
Non-profit organization National Council of Negro Women
Video
Page’s Pep Rally kicks off at Johnson C. Smith University
Video