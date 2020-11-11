The Latest: NY Gov. Cuomo: Restaurants, bars close at 10 pm

The body of a person who died from COVID-19 is interred as mourner look on, at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The cemetery is struggling to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging Iran, with double the usual number of bodies arriving each day and grave diggers excavating thousands of new plots. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

NEW YORK — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The governor said people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo said the new restrictions, which go into effect Friday, are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning.

“Bars, restaurants, gyms, house parties, that’s where it’s coming from, primarily,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere. He said 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people died.

The new closing time applies to all establishments that are licensed by the State Liquor Authority, Cuomo said. Only carry-out service will be allowed after that, he said.

The new restrictions will have to be enforced by local governments, including by the police in New York City, Cuomo said. He said that after 10 p.m., “If the lights are on and people are drinking, they get a summons.”

Even without the early closing time, restaurateurs have complained that the restrictions make it difficult to stay in business. But Cuomo said further restrictions, including limiting restaurants to opening at 25% capacity across the state, may be necessary if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Cuomo’s announcement came days after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that bars and restaurants in his state would have to halt indoor dining at 10 p.m. starting Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The new steps being imposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will limit social gathering sizes in those counties at the higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread and would cover 87 of the state’s 92 counties as of Wednesday’s update from the state health department.

A new executive order starting this weekend will limit crowd sizes to 20 people in the highest-risk red counties and 50 people in the next-riskiest orange counties, with larger events needing approval from local health officials.

Holcomb said he was also extending the statewide mask mandate for another month.

Holcomb had decided in late September to lift nearly all of Indiana’s business and crowd size restrictions. Since then, Indiana hospitals have seen a 200% increase in COVID-19 patients and the seven-day rolling average of deaths has gone jumped from 10 a day to 38, just short of the state’s peak in late April.

OLYOKE, Mass. — A western Massachusetts city scarred by one of the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in a nursing home marked Veteran’s Day with a solemn ceremony Wednesday.

State Rep. Aaron Vega, a Holyoke Democrat, was among the speakers during Holyoke’s holiday remembrance to recognize the nearly 80 veterans who died from the virus at the Holyoke Soldiers Home earlier this year.

The Veteran’s Day ceremony was conducted virtually with virus cases surging in the state and elsewhere.

“I want to ensure that respect, dignity and care are re-instilled in our Soldiers’ Home,” Vega said. “Those veterans that we lost will not be forgotten, and we’ll be sure to use their memory so that a tragedy like that won’t happen again.”

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon recorded 876 new presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five new deaths.

The daily number continues Oregon’s trend of high case tallies as the state struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus transmission mostly fueled by small indoor gatherings.

The numbers come as nine counties with high COVID spread — including Portland, Oregon — begin a two-week pause on social activities in an attempt to control the virus.

Hospitalizations are also rising. The Oregon Health Authority recorded a record 285 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday — a 57% increase in the past week and an 83% increase in the past month.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus has put its entire southwest under a strict 19-day lockdown, banning any non-essential movement of people and shuttering bars and restaurants after a string of escalating restrictions failed to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday the lockdown was deemed necessary because infections in the Limassol and Paphos districts jumped from 28% to 70% of the national average in the last six weeks while two thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients now receiving treatment hail from there.

Ioannou said a strict 8:00 pm-5:00 am curfew will take effect between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 and movement to and from the two districts will be barred to all except for emergency medical reasons and for those working in essential services like health workers.

All public gatherings are banned, religious services will be conducted without any worshippers, all public and private high schools and colleges will conduct classes online, and non-essential government employees will work from home. Museums and archaeological sites, theaters and cinemas, shopping malls, beauty parlors and hairdressing salons, gyms, pools and casinos will also close their doors.

Ioannou said the uncertainty created that the eight month-old pandemic has fatigued many, but authorities are under tremendous strain to trace the large number of contacts each infected person has had.

Speaking earlier in a televised address, President Nicos Anastasiades said he’s observed the rising number of infections in recent weeks with “great anxiety” and that neither he nor his government could remain indifferent to the risk of a rising death toll. He pledged to counter the economic impact of the new lockdown with an additional batch of support measures.

O’FALLON, Mo. — As record numbers of patients with the coronavirus fill Missouri’s hospitals, many are requiring specialized care in intensive care unit beds that are becoming increasingly scarce.

Data released by the state on Wednesday showed an additional 4,071 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths. The state has reported 220,768 cases and 3,323 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state also cited a record 2,157 hospitalizations, 102 above the previous mark set Tuesday. ICU capacity is down to 32% statewide, but just 28% in northwestern Missouri, 19% in the Kansas City area and 2% in sparsely populated northeast Missouri.

Missouri Hospital Association spokesman David Dillon said the ICU bed shortage is made worse because hospitals “are experiencing a staffing crisis after nine months of managing the disease.”

To staff ICUs, hospitals are taking steps such as hiring agency workers and moving staff from other areas of the hospital. Many hospitals also are postponing elective surgeries to keep bed space available for COVID-19 patients, Dillon said.

Adding to the problem is that patients who require skilled nursing care after hospitalization increasingly have nowhere to go because space in nursing facilities is limited.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said Wednesday that the team will close the remaining home games to fans, as the state blew past its record for new deaths in a day.

The Vikings said in a statement that while players, coaches and staff have missed the energy and passion that fans bring on game day, the team would no longer seek approval to host more than 250 fans for the remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The state’s health guidelines currently cap crowds at 250.

The stands were empty for the Vikings’ first game of the season. The last three home games had 250 or fewer invited family members of players and staff in the lower bowl.

The Minnesota Department of Health Minnesota on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19 and 4,900 new coronavirus cases, raising the state’s death toll to 2,754 and its total case count to 194,570. The daily death toll represented a more than 55% jump from Minnesota’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.

BISMARCK, N.D. —- North Dakota has reported one of every 83 residents has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

North Dakota had 2,265 new cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, which ranks first in the nation for new cases per capita.

State health officials reported 1,039 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and a daily positivity rate of more than 18% for the second consecutive day.

There were 12 more deaths, increasing the total to 696. There have already been 123 deaths in November, matching all of September. October was the deadliest month so far in North Dakota, with 292 deaths.

North Dakota has the ninth highest per capita death count, with 88.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Mayo Clinic Health System says its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity.

System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie. Eighty-three patients have COVID-19, WQOW-TV reported.

They say 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical or surgical beds are filled with cornavirus patients.

In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.

OMAHA, Neb. – One of 141 people in Nebraska was diagnosed with the coronavirus In the past week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska increased from 811 on Oct. 27 to 1,847 on Tuesday.

New restrictions in the state took effect Wednesday, including a mask requirement at businesses where employees have close contact with customers for more than 15 minutes and limiting large indoor gatherings to 25% of a building’s capacity.

Bars and restaurants can operate if they maintain 6 feet between tables.

Masks are required in the state’s largest communities of Omaha and Lincoln, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has rejected a statewide mask mandate.

Hospitalizations for the virus increased to 860 on Tuesday from the previous day’s 820.

Nebraska reported its second-highest daily cases at 2,182, giving the state a confirmed total of 87,733. It registered 20 more deaths on Tuesday for a total of 730.

LONDON — Britain become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The British government reports Wednesday another 595 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, the highest daily rate since May. That took the total to 50,365.

The U.K.’s death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total only includes those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and doesn’t include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days.

The U.K joins the United States (239,000), Brazil (162,000), India (127,000) and Mexico (95,000) to record more than 50,000 deaths, according to the tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The British government says another 22,950 people tested positive for the virus. The U.K. has imposed a series of restrictions in the past few weeks that expire on Dec. 2.

