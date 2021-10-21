Gutsy Play of the Week: Offensive lineman eat six times the calories of the average person

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Ever wonder how much a college football player eats? Hint. It’s more than the average person. Offensive linemen eat more than the average football player too.

The average person is supposed to consume 1000 calories per day. The offensive lineman for the Charlotte Football Team consumes 6000 calories per day.

Just to give you an idea here are some of their sizes

D’Mitri Emmanuel – 6’2” 285lbs senior

TJ Moore – 6’5” 300lbs senior

Panda Askew – 6’2” 276lbs sophomore

BJ Ragland – 6’3” 300lbs freshman

As you can imagine — it’s a full-time job to consume that many calories and fill those bodies. Will Kunkel sat down with the team and their nutritionist to find out just how much goes into fueling their bodies.