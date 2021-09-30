Gutsy Play of the Week: Tommy Tremble’s first NFL touchdown

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Since the Panthers moved on from Greg Olsen, the tight end position hasn’t been the same in Carolina. It’s been missing that go-to Mr. Reliable player.

Tommy Tremble may just be the man to fill that role for the long haul, and what he did Thursday is worthy of the Gutsy Play of the Game.

Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers were in the red zone where they haven’t been so good. Here’s what is good, a jet sweep to the tight end. Tommy Tremble’s first NFL touchdown is a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

The third round pick out of Notre Dame is now the youngest tight end to score a rushing touchdown in NFL history. He’s done everything right through three games, the first two doing more blocking than anything.

Congratulations Tommy, you are the winner of the Gutsy Play of the Game for this week.