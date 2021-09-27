Gutsy Play of the Week: Tight End Tommy Tremble’s 7-yard TD run

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Since the Panthers moved on from Greg Olsen, the tight end position hasn’t been the same in Carolina.

It’s been missing that go-to Mr. Reliable player. Tommy Tremble just may be the man to fill that role for the long haul and what he did Thursday is worthy of ‘The Gutsy Play of the Game.’

Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers were in the red zone where they haven’t been so good. What was good was a 7-yard touchdown sweep to the right to the tight end Tremble, his first in his young NFL career.

The 3rd round pick out of Notre Dame is now the youngest tight end to score a rushing TD in NFL history.

He’s done everything right through three games, the first two doing more blocking than anything.

Congratulations Tommy, winner of the Gutsy Play of the Game.