Gutsy Play of the Week: Stephon Gilmore is the Panthers’ closer

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The story early in the season was the inability for the Panthers to close tight games. The best teams have a closer, a dude who goes out there and makes a play when it matters most. And it looks like the Panthers may have found that dude in former Patriot Stephon Gilmore.

In this week’s Gutsy Play of the Week, we go to Atlanta. The falcons driving with just under two minutes left in the game, and Stephon Gilmore makes his presence known, his first interception as a Panther. Undercutting Kyle Pitts’ route, he holds onto the rock.